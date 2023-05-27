IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh shines in white one-shoulder gown; see pics

Actress Rakul Preet Singh once again left her fans gasping for breath with her stunning looks and this time for the prestigious IIFA event, to be held in Abu Dhabi.

IIFA Awards 2023 took centre stage, captivating audiences with its dazzling display of glamour. Amidst the star-studded affair, one name stood out as a beacon of elegance - Rakul Preet Singh.

Draped in a breathtaking one-shoulder gown, embellished with a harmonious blend of white and golden hues, Rakul radiated pure sophistication.

Every step she took along the red carpet was a moment to behold, as cameras flashed, capturing her graceful aura. Her impeccable style and magnetic presence left the entire audience awestruck.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Rakul posted her photos with a caption, "For the love of white 🤍🤍🤍" Check them attached below:

Rakul's fashion advice to fans

Prior to gracing the prestigious gala, Rakul graciously shared some invaluable fashion advice with the media.

In a world often dictated by trends, she stressed the significance of remaining true to oneself. Rather than blindly following the latest fads,

Rakul encouraged individuals to embrace their own uniqueness and craft a personal style that sets them apart from the crowd. Her words resonated deeply, inspiring fashion enthusiasts to express their individuality and create their own fashion statements.

Read Also WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh takes a dip in icy pool in skimpy bikini at minus 15 degree Celsius

The actress announces her upcoming horror film

While the IIFA Awards showcased Rakul's undeniable charm and fashion prowess, it was merely a taste of what the talented actress has in store for her fans. Rakul is poised to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming horror drama, 'Boo.'

Directed by the esteemed Vijay, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Monica, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, and Vidyu Raman in pivotal roles.

Read Also Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Rakul Preet Singh turns muse for designer Shruti Sancheti