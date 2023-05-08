What is Cryotherapy? 5 Health benefits of -15 degree-ice-cold bath taken by Rakul Preet Singh

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet SIngh recently posted a video of her taking a Cryotherapy bath in -15 degrees. Here is all you need to know about it and its benefits
Cryotherapy is a treatment when the body is exposed to extreme cold to freeze water and destroys abnormal tissue
The therapy includes treatments like cold showers, ice packs, cool-air body champers, and total body immersion in icy cold water
The time for the ice cold shower therapy usually advised to athletes, should be between 30 seconds and 3 minutes, with the temperature below 15 degrees Celsius
The therapy improves blood circulation and is helps in aiding problems like high blood pressure and diabetes
Cold therapy increases metabolism and aids in weight loss
Cryotherapy stimulates blood cells that fight off infections and boosts immunity
Cold temperature helps in relieving localised pain and soothing sore muscles
It helps in decreasing the impact of depression and lifting up the mood when anxious
