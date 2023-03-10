Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2023: Rakul Preet Singh turns muse for designer Shruti Sancheti |

The last show at the first day of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week was full of grandeur as Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Varma turn the showstopper for Shruti Sancheti and Divyam Mehta.

In detailed indigo khadi silk trench with modern cord and Mukaish embroidery embellished with intricate hand screen and block prints and a matching bustier and woven checks panelled skirt with details, Rakul’s outfit flaunted luxury Abs opulence in designer Shruti Sancheti’s couture.

Shruti, who represents the label Khadder showcased her timeless collection with timeless and season fluid fabric. The collection made of cotton and silk was beautifully juxtaposed with geometric motifs of stripes and checks in a warm colour palette of indigo, rust, sand , maroon and beige. These colours added to the soft, muted earthiness of the fabric.

The easy separates which can be paired and layered with other pieces, the collection was au-courant and youthful. On the showcase were duster jackets, boleros, co-ord sets, long, layer friendly dresses, maxi dresses, vests, pant suits and bundis. With the sharp emphasis on details of ornamentation in cord embroidery and intricate mukaish work, the hand block printing was the focal point of Sancheti’s designs.

“The collection is a reminder of a slower, gentler, kinder pace of life to the new generation which resonates with the contemporary lifestyle and also sends a message that heritage can be fun and fashionable. But one that reflects the choices of a more conscious mind in a post pandemic world. Responsible consumption that values sustainability and its heritage. We believe in the understated opulence and restrained luxury of our history,” said Sancheti.

Vijay Varma exuded confidence as a showstopper for Divyam Mehta |

Celebrating Minimalism

Presented by Khadi India, the other designers to showcase their collection were Suket Dhir, CoEk, and Divyam Mehta.

Showcasing the patterns of Rabari wall art Suket Dhir’s spring summer collection, Kacho was an amalgamation of rural wall paintings, dots laid out in geometrical patterns, brush strokes, and l embroidered kantha stitches.

Presenting his iconic black Bandhgala paired with khadi denim was actor Vijay Varma as the showstopper. The cottons were elevated with renders of kantha stitches, imprints of hand carved wooden blocks and screen prints. “Excited to wear this iconic and traditional outfit. Waking the ramp gives me confidence and I like that,” said Vijay.

Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Varma |

The entire collection consisted of a sombre and quite palette; slate, fossil grey and indigo with minimal yet stark stitches on tailored jackets, trousers, odhanis and cocoon like drapes. “This collection is a hybrid medley of draping, meticulous patterns, and artisanal construction which is complimented with rows of darning stitches to reinforce seams. Kacho is a celebration of minimalistic indulgence,” said Divyam.

Weaving a new narrative around Khadi

Another showcase was by CoEk which reimagined khadi through a contemporary vision. The exotic collection of sarees and apparel were inspired from the traditional folk art of Gond, Madhubani and Picchwai paintings on woollen khadi, cotton, muslin, and Eri silk. The hand embroidery, natural dyeing and hand block printing added value to the exquisite khadi collection.

