 'Ignorance, Vulgarity': Swara Bhasker SLAMS News Portal For Misinterpreting Husband Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' Comment
Swara and Fahad shared on the podcast that they met during a protest in Mumbai, and while they started off as friends, soon love blossomed between the two

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad |

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmed recently appeared on a podcast together, wherein they opened up on their love story, during which the latter jokingly stated that everything about their union is against the set societal norms, except their sexual orientations. However, some news portals twisted his statement for headlines and the actress, on Wednesday, slammed them on social media.

Swara shared a clip of Fahad's comment in which he can be heard saying, "Her parents are well-educated. Her mother is a JNU professor, her father was a respected Naval officer and also a columnist. In my house, I am the first person to study beyond Class 10. She is from Delhi, and I come from a small town named Baheri, which is not even a district. She is a Brahmin, I am a pasmanda Muslim which comes under OBC. The only thing that is common is our sexual orientation, both of us are straight. Besides that, we have breached all barriers of caste, religion, cities, and so on."

However, his statement was blatantly misconstrued and that did not go down well with Swara. She took to her X handle to slam the news portal and wrote, "This headline and this article show how low the level of journalism in India has fallen. In the interview, Fahad jokingly says that all our social identities are different except that our 'sexual orientation' is the same – that is, both are cis gender heterosexual… @news24tvchannel understood what this means!! A perfect mixture of ignorance and vulgarity!!!"

Swara and Fahad shared on the podcast that they met during a protest in Mumbai, and while they started off as friends, soon love blossomed between the two. The actress also mentioned that she was apprehensive of dating Fahad because of their cultural differences, but they soon realised that they were meant to be together.

Swara and Fahad got married under the Special Marriages Act in 2023, and in the same year, they welcomed a baby girl whom they have named Raabiyaa.

