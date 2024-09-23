What Is The Age Gap Between Swara Bhasker & Husband Fahad Ahmed?

Actress Swara Bhasker got married to Samajwadi Party MP Fahad Ahmed in 2023, and recently, she revealed that she is older than him. The couple appeared on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's chat show, Couple Of Things, and spoke about how the two broke almost every societal norm and stereotype as they married each other.

During the episode, Swara made the revelation about her being older than Fahad. Swara was born on April 9, 1988, in Delhi to an Indian Navy Officer and his wife, who was a professor in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). At present, the actress is 36.

Fahad, on the other hand, is a student leader and activist, and gained popularity with his participation in the anti-CAA protests in the country. He was born in a small town named Baheri in Uttar Pradesh on February 2, 1992, and at present, he is 32.

Swara and Fahad have an age difference of four years between them. The actress revealed on the show that she was not ashamed of marrying a younger man and that she had no qualms in admitting it in public too.

The couple also stated how they initially had doubts about their relationship owing to their class and cultural differences. "She is Hindu, I am Muslim. She is this well-educated person who comes from a very literate family. In my family, I am the first one to pursue education after Class 10. So, in my head, I was sure that there was no chance of us being together," Fahad admitted.

But love triumphed eventually and the two got married under the Special Marriages Act in 2023. In September of the same year, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Raabiyaa.