'If The Composer Is Doing Ramayana...': Salim Merchant Opens Up About AR Rahman's 'Communal Thing' Remark

Salim Merchant On AR Rahman's 'Communal Thing' Remark

A couple of months ago, in an interview, music composer AR Rahman stated that maybe he is not getting work in Bollywood because of a 'communal thing'. The music composer faced a lot of backlash on social media for it, and later he also shared a clarification about his statement. Now, while talking to IANS, Salim Merchant stated that he disagrees with what Rahman said; however, he also said that maybe the veteran music composer spoke about his experience in the industry.

Salim said, “I don’t think that is true. With all due respect to what Rahman said, he may be right in his own way and speaking from his own experience, but I don’t think that’s the case."

Salim Merchant On AR Rahman Composing Music For Ramayana

Giving an example of Rahman composing music for Ramayana, Salim said, “I feel that if the composer who is doing one of the biggest films in the history of Indian cinema—based on a Hindu epic like Ramayana—is Rahman, then I don’t think there is any communal problem in the industry. But that is my take on it and my opinion. He might have his own reasons."

AR Rahman's Viral interview

During an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman had said, “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers."

AR Rahman's Upcoming Movies

Rahman's music will be heard in many upcoming Indian movies like Peddi, Ramayana Parts 1 and 2, Moon Walk, Lahore 1947, Genie, Kamal aur Meena, Gandhi (series), and many more. He is not just working in Hindi movies, but also in the film down South.