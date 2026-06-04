'If Ranveer Singh Has Time, Now He's Become So Big...': Lalit Modi Reveals Dhurandhar Actor Wanted To Star In His Biopic

Ranveer Singh In Lalit Modi's Biopic? |

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry right now. While he has been embroiled in controversy due to his exit from Don 3, fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movies. Now, in an interview, businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi revealed that the actor had come to meet him two years ago to star in his biopic.

While talking to ANI about his biopic, Modi said, "There is (a biopic is in the works). It's all being scripted right now. I've already sat hundreds of interviews... I have a whole team under Sneha Rajani, who used to run Sony... But they're just scripting the story now."

Further talking about whom he would like to play his role in the biopic, Modi said, "Ranveer wants to play me. He came and saw me. I would like him to play me. But if he has the time, now he's become so big. I didn't know Ranveer. I knew Deepika very well. I never met Ranveer. One day, I get a call saying Ranveer wants to see you. And he comes to London to see me a few years ago, two years ago."

The businessman added, "He (Ranveer) said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn't me asking him."

Lalit Modi praises Ranveer Singh

Modi also praised Ranveer and called him 'great' and 'amazing'. While talking about the actor's performance in Dhurandhar, Modi said, "What he has done with Dhurandhar is amazing! Whether he still wants to play me or not, but two years ago, we sat here, right in this house, right here, and we talked about him playing me. But we are now scripting it. It's a lot of work."

Well, it will surely be interesting to see Ranveer as Lalit Modi on the big screen.