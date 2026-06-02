'All Hell Had Broken Loose...': Lalit Modi Opens Up About Intense Trolling After Announcing Relationship With Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi Recalls Troll Storm After Sushmita Sen Announcement Post | Photo Via Instagram

Businessman Lalit Modi recently opened up about his relationship with actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. In 2022, Lalit sent social media into a frenzy when he announced that he was dating Sushmita. The former IPL chairman had shared a series of cosy pictures with Sushmita on social media, referring to her as his 'better half,' which led many to believe the two had tied the knot. He later clarified that they were only dating and had not married. Despite the clarification, the post continued to generate headlines and became one of the most talked-about celebrity stories of the year.

Lalit Modi Recalls Troll Storm After Sushmita Sen Announcement Post

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Lalit opened up about the massive trolling after his announcement post with Sushmita. Modi recalled that they were heading back to London at the time. "By the time we landed, all hell had broken loose. But there was nothing wrong with it. She never asked me to take it down, and I never considered doing that," he said.

'I Don't Regret...'

Furthermore, Lalit stated that he does not regret sharing the post publicly, even though it did break the internet. For a few days, it seemed like that's all anyone was talking about. But they had a beautiful story and he don't regret a single minute of it.

Breakup Reason

Revealing why they ended their relationship in 2025, Lalit said that the distance was a lot for them, with Sushmita being in India, while his life was in London; despite the breakup, he stated that it was a 'very special' relationship.

He also stated that Sushmita was very special to him, who made him grow into a lot of things that he is today. She was extremely special. She was very much a part of his life at that time.