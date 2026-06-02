'I Was Like A Kept Boyfriend': Lalit Modi Reacts To Sushmita Sen Being Called 'Gold Digger'

Sushmita Sen Was In A Relationship With Lalit Modi |

A few years ago, pictures of actress Sushmita Sen and businessman Lalit Modi had gone viral on social media, in which they were seen spending some cosy time with each other. In one of the photos, Sushmita was seen wearing a huge diamond ring, and people called her a 'gold digger'.

Now, while talking to Humans Of Bombay, Lalit opened up about their relationship and the actress being called a 'gold digger'. He said, "Sushmita is a beautiful, successful and self-made woman. She has more diamonds than almost anyone I know, and she earned everything herself. She even had diamond stores."

He added, “There wasn't a time when we went out, and I had to pay for anything; she paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend. She would never accept anything from anybody. So when people called her a gold digger, that was completely wrong. If anything, Lalit was the diamond digger. She is truly a diamond.”

Lalit Modi On His Relationship With Sushmita Sen

Further talking about their relationship, Modi stated that the actress was very special to him. She helped him grow and was an extremely important part of his life.

While the two broke up after being in a relationship for a brief period, Lalit maintains that Sushmita is still a 'dear friend'. He said, "I have the fondest memories of her and she's still a very dear friend. I wish her nothing but the best. She's an amazing woman and what she has done as a single mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, is remarkable.”

Lalit Modi On Viral Instagram Post Of His And Sushmita Sen

Modi had confirmed their relationship on Instagram by sharing a few pictures, and while talking about it, he said, “I did it right in front of her. She didn't think I would actually post it. We were arguing about something on the plane, and she said, 'You're not going to post this.' I laughed and pressed the button.”

He further revealed that Sushmita never asked him to take down the pictures. Modi stated that the Instagram post was not scripted and he is proud of everything that he has done. He said, "If I made mistakes, I learned from them.”

Well, currently, Sushmita is not dating anyone, but her closeness with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has always been the talk of the town.