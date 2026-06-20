‘If Lost, Please Return To Shikhar Pahariya’: Janhvi Kapoor’s Viral Photo Has Fans Gushing Over Her Cute Nightsuit

Janhvi Kapoor / Shikhar Pahariya | Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship is not hidden from anyone. From temple visits together to making joint appearances at events, the couple has been grabbing everyone's attention on social media. Now, an Instagram page named Bollywood Interactions shared a picture of Janhvi, in which she is wearing a night suit with a funny caption written on it.

The caption on the night suit reads, "If lost, please return to Shikhar Pahariya (sic)." The picture has gone viral, and netizens are loving the caption on Janhvi's night suit. Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Janhvi Kapoor's Viral Picture

Reacting to the picture, a netizen commented, "How cute (sic)." Meanwhile, another Instagram user wrote, "This celebrity are so much cringe .. how much they do pr (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya's Relationship

According to reports, Janhvi and Shikhar started dating in 2016 but later broke up after the actress' debut in 2018. Later, in 2023, rumours of their relationship started doing the rounds again, and then the two were spotted together multiple times. Even during many conversations, Janhvi has hinted about her relationship, and she lovingly calls him Shikhu.

There were even rumours that the couple were planning to get married this year. However, the rumours turned out to be false, as Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, denied them.

Janhvi Kapoor Movies

Janhvi was recently seen in Peddi, which became a topic of discussion because the audience felt that the actress' character in the movie was hypersexualised. The director of the movie, Buchi Babu Sana, apologised to the audience and made changes to the film.

Meanwhile, the actress has movies like Lag Jaa Gale and Raaka (reportedly) lined up. The former also stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, and it is slated to release in May next year.