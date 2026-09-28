'I Won't Back Off': Siwet Tomar Reacts After Reported Rise And Fall 2 Eviction Following Shehzad Poonawalla Clash - VIDEO

Siwet Tomar has broken his silence after reportedly being evicted from Rise And Fall 2 following his heated confrontation with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla. The reality TV personality shared a video on Instagram on Monday (September 28) and spoke about his beliefs, his identity and his decision to stand by his word despite facing opposition.

In his post, Siwet highlighted a tattoo that he said represents his “bloodline” and the legacy he carries. Sharing its meaning, he wrote, "This tattoo isn’t just ink on my skin — it’s my representation, my bloodline, and a reminder of the legacy I carry." He then quoted the Sanskrit phrase “वीर भोग्या वसुंधरा”, which he translated as “the brave inherit the earth”.

Siwet went on to address those who, according to him, may be trying to mislead people about his stance. He wrote, "So if you think you can mislead people and I’ll simply walk away, you clearly don’t know me."

Siwet Says He Won’t Engage Until There Is An Apology

Siwet also reiterated his position regarding his violent clash with Shehzad.

He wrote, "I have said it once, and I’ll say it clearly: I will not play with or engage with someone who has wronged me until there is a sincere apology. That isn’t ego — that’s my boundary. And when I give my word, I stand by it."

In his latest post, Siwet also made a broader political statement, writing, "Stop misleading innocent people and dividing them on the basis of religion for political advantage. Start putting humanity above every political agenda."

‘Even If I Have To Stand Alone, I’ll Stand My Ground’

Siwet further insisted that opposition would not make him change his position. He wrote, "I won’t back off because everyone stands against me. Even if I have to stand alone, I’ll stand my ground. Because for me, a word is a word. The earth belongs to the brave."

The post comes shortly after Siwet's reported exit from Rise And Fall 2. A promo from the show showed him and Shehzad Poonawalla getting into a heated argument that appeared to escalate, with Siwet seen rushing towards Shehzad as Swara intervened and asked him not to hit him.

Reports subsequently claimed that Siwet was removed from the reality show over the alleged physical altercation.

Siwet is known for his appearances on reality shows including Roadies, Splitsvilla and The 50.