Who Is Siwet Tomar? Rise And Fall 2 Contestant Faces Eviction After Violent Fight With Shehzad Poonawalla

Siwet Tomar, a reality television personality and content creator, recently appeared on Rise And Fall Season 2 , where he has already grabbed attention following a heated confrontation and physical fight with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla. The second season of Rise And Fall began recently and has been making headlines with its dramatic format and intense contestant interactions.

In a promo for an upcoming episode, Siwet and Shehzad are seen getting into a heated argument that appears to escalate into a physical confrontation.

Who is Siwet Tomar?

Siwet Tomar is known for his appearances on Indian reality television. Before entering Rise And Fall 2, he participated in three reality shows — MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla and The 50. He has also built a presence as a content creator on social media.

His reality-show journey has largely revolved around competitive formats involving interpersonal clashes, tasks and relationships, making Rise And Fall 2 another addition to his television career.

Why is Siwet in the news?

Siwet has become a talking point after his reported fight with Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise And Fall 2. In the promo, the contestants are asked to name someone they believe does not have what it takes to become the ultimate ruler.

Shehzad names Siwet and says that he has complete faith in whatever Karan Patel tells him. Siwet takes offence to the remark and accuses Shehzad of previously seeking his support against Swara Bhasker. He also calls Shehzad a "sewak".

The argument intensifies when Shehzad brings up Siwet's equation with Swara. Siwet had earlier maintained that he would not interact with Swara until she apologised for her comments concerning Rajput women, referring to her remarks about the Jauhar sequence in Padmaavat.

Towards the end of the promo, Siwet is seen rushing towards Shehzad, prompting Swara to intervene and say, “Don't hit him.” It is not clear from the promo whether Siwet actually hit Shehzad.

Following the clip, reports have claimed that Siwet could be removed from the show over the alleged physical altercation. However, the circumstances surrounding his reported eviction and whether he has officially been eliminated remain to be confirmed.

What is Rise And Fall 2 about?

Rise And Fall 2 divides its contestants into two groups — Rulers and Workers. The Rulers stay in a luxurious penthouse and have greater control over the decisions in the game, while the Workers are responsible for completing tasks and serving the Rulers.

The show features 15 contestants, including Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad, Karan Patel, Kaira Anu, Niharika Tiwari, Raj Grover, Anish Bhagat and Sara Gurpal, among others. The season is hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.