'I Will Make Dhurandhar 3 But...': Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol Reacts To Rakesh Bedi's Character Jameel Jamali Being Inspired By Him

Nabil Gabol / Rakesh Bedi | Instagram

One character in the Dhurandhar franchise that has become the talk of the town is Jameel Jamali, played by veteran actor Rakesh Bedi. According to reports, the character is inspired by real-life Pakistani politician, Nabil Gabol, and recently, in an interview, he opened up about Dhurandhar, and also about Jameel Jamali's character being based on him.

During an interview with a social media creator, Gabol said, “The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead. Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol. Rakesh Bedi later claimed, ‘No, I didn’t just base it on Nabil Gabol; I made it a general depiction of all Pakistani politicians’. However, in 2007, the MNA of Lyari was Nabil Gabol."

Nabil Gabol On Social Media Trolling

Gabol also opened up about the trolling that he was facing on social media in India. He said, "I will give you a powerful response, just as the Pakistani Army responded to you. Just as six of your planes were shot down, I will also give you a proper answer regarding what Lyari actually is."

He further stated that he will make his own Dhurandhar, but will give a new title. Gabol said, “I will make Dhurandhar 3 but won’t call it that. I will call it Lyari Ka Gabbar."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, amid all the controversy, Dhurandhar has been performing very well at the box office. The film, in nine days, has collected Rs. 715 crore, which is an excellent amount.

The Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India.