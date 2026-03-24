'Main Khush Nahi Hoon': Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol Criticises Rakesh Bedi's 'Jameel Jamali' In Dhurandhar 2, Slams Film - VIDEO

The character of Jameel Jamali from Dhurandhar, played by veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, has emerged as a major talking point, with viewers trying to uncover his real identity and any possible real-life connections. The intrigue has only deepened following multiple reports and discussions hinting that the character may be inspired by Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol.

Recently, after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Gabol expressed his disappointment with the film and said he doesn't fit the role.

In a video, shared on Instagram by a Pakistani media account, Gabol says, "Main bilkul khush nahi hu. Ek toh ye humari Lyari ka culture nahi hai, yahan koi Baloch Punjabi nahi bolta hai. Lyari ke culture mein mera ek bada hi dabang role tha. Dabang tarike se Lyari mein siyasat maine ki hai lekin movie mein ek chaaplusi vala kirdaar dikhaya gaya. Toh woh role mere pe fit baithta nahi hai."

Further talking about Rehman Dakait's role, played by Akshaye Khanna in the first installment, Gabol stated, "Abdul Rehman ka bhi jo bataya..main usse qareeb se jaanta tha. Uske waqt mein, jab Rehman hota hai, puri raat hum yahan baith kar kachairiyaan karte the. Koi dehshat nahi thi, ye toh Abdul Rehman ke baad hua. Gang war uske baad aayi. Rehman ye sab karta tha aman ke liye, aman committee banaya. Lekin uske baad jo aaye vo log ne galat rang de diya usko.. gang war ka naam de diya."

In India, Dhurandhar 2 has received praise from across the industry as well. Actors and filmmakers including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, and Anupam Kher have lauded the film.