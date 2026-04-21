'I Will Give My 100 Percent': Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner Tanvi Kolte On Participating In Salman Khan's Show Bigg Boss Hindi | FPJ Exclusive - Watch Video

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner, Tanvi Kolte | Instagram

Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 grand finale took place on Sunday. Tanvi Kolte and Raqesh Bapat made it to the top 2, and the former won the show. Tanvi recentlt interacted with The Free Press Journal, and spoke to us about her journey in the show, her rivalry with Vishal Kotian, plans of doing Bigg Boss Hindi, and more.

When she was asked that after Bigg Boss Marathi will she participate in Bigg Boss Hindi, Tanvi told us, "Sure, if I get an offer, then I will surely go, and I will give my 100% there as well. I will know how to play the game there."

After Tanvi won the show, Rakhi Sawants hared a video in which she gave a message to the makers of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan that they should get Tanvi in BB Hindi.

While talking about Rakhi, Tanvi said, "It is Rakhi's wish that I go in Hindi Bigg Boss. She has been telling me that I am a Hindi Bigg Boss material, and I should go, and I will play well there. I have become the winner of Marathi Bigg Boss. I will try for Hindi and give my 100%, but I don't know about the future."

Rakhi Sawant's Viral Video With Tanvi Kolte

After the finale, Rakhi in a video said, "Main abhi Bigg Boss Hindi ko kehna chahti ho, Salman Bhai, Tanvi Hindi Bigg Boss mein jaani chahiye. Aur wildcard mein main aaungi, iski waat lagaungi (I want to tell Bigg Boss Hindi now, Salman Bhai, Tanvi should be on Bigg Boss Hindi. And I will come as a wildcard and trouble her)."

While Bigg Boss Marathi has come to an end, we are sure the makers of the show have started planning the next season of Bigg Boss Hindi. So, let's wait and watch which celebs we will get to see in Salman Khan's show this year.