Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner: Rakhi Sawant Says, 'Day 1 Se Bola Tha Tanvi Kolte Jeetegi'; Claims She Sold Her Kidney For Raqesh Bapat - Watch

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner | Instagram

Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 grand finale took place on Sunday, and as the audience expected, Tanvi Kolte won the show, and Raqesh Bapat became the second runner-up. Rakhi has shared multiple videos from the grand finale on her Instagram. In one of the videos, she is seen talking about the winner, Tanvi.

Rakhi says, "Maine sabko bola tha day one se, Tanvi jeetegi. Kyunki mere zabaan pe til hai (I told everyone from day one that Tanvi would win. Because I have a mole on my tongue)."

Tanvi further added, "Rakhi ke zabaan pe til hai aur Rakhi ke paas bahot bada dil hai. Isne mujhe bola tha ke main winner banungi aur dekho aaj 100 days ke baad mere haath mein trophy hai, aur main banchuki ho winner (Rakhi has a mole on her tongue and a big heart. She told me that I would be the winner, and look, today, after 100 days, I hold the trophy, and I am crowned the winner)."

Rakhi Sawant Wants Tanvi Kolte In Bigg Boss Hindi

Rakhi further says, "Main abhi Bigg Boss Hindi ko kehna chahti ho, Salman Bhai, Tanvi Hindi Bigg Boss mein jaani chahiye. Aur wildcard mein main aaungi, iski waat lagaungi (I want to tell Bigg Boss Hindi now, Salman Bhai, Tanvi should be on Bigg Boss Hindi. And I will come as a wildcard and trouble her)."

Rakhi Sawant On Raqesh Bapat Not Winning Bigg Boss Marathi 6

In a video, Rakhi is seen saying that for her, Raqesh is the winner. For the uninitiated, Rakhi fell in love with Raqesh during her stint in BB Marathi season 6.

While talking to the media about Raqesh not winning the show, Rakhi said, "RB (Raqesh Bapat) ke liye apni kidney bech di thi maine, itna publicity kari. Maine teeno ke liye publicity kari thi, Tanvi, mera best friend Vishal Kotian, aur RB ke liye. Raqesh aur Tanvi ke liye zyada (I sold my kidney for RB (Raqesh Bapat), and I did so much publicity. I did publicity for all three of them: Tanvi, my best friend Vishal Kotian, and RB. More for Rakesh and Tanvi)."

She further said, "Dekhiye woh mere dost hai, but at the end of the day, Tanvi Kolte ne bahot achcha Bigg Boss khela hai. Ek bhi task haari nahi hai. Woh mujhse bhi bhidi hai (Look, he's my friend, but at the end of the day, Tanvi Kolte has played Bigg Boss very well. She hasn't lost a single task. She even fought with me)."

So, let's wait and watch if we will get to see Rakhi and Tanvi in the next season of Bigg Boss Hindi.