'I Will Be Lying If I Say Nothing Changed...': Yami Gautam On How National Film Award Win Brought A Greater Sense Of Responsibility

'I Will Be Lying If I Say Nothing Changed...': Yami Gautam On How National Award Win Brought A Greater Sense Of Responsibility |

Yami Gautam recently won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. Reacting to the honour at the trailer launch of Nayi Naveli, the actress said the recognition has brought with it a greater “sense of responsibility” as an artist.

Yami Gautam On Winning National Film Award

Speaking about winning the National Award, Yami said, “I do feel that sense of responsibility even more.” She added that she has always looked for roles that excite her as an actor while also connecting with and exciting the audience. Calling the National Award a “really, really big honour”, Yami said, “I think National Film Award is a really, really big honour and I think it's a very true validation for any artist.”

The actress further admitted that receiving the prestigious honour has changed things for her as an artist. “I will be lying if I say nothing changed after receiving the award,” she said, adding that the recognition has made her more conscious of the responsibility she carries as an actor. Yami also said she would continue to give her best and work towards winning the audience’s love.

Reflecting on her journey from a small town to a national platform, Yami said, “There is so much for me to learn.” She emphasised that despite the recognition, she remains focused on learning and growing as an artist.

When asked whether winning the National Award has made her set her sights on an Oscar, Yami remained tight-lipped about her ambitions. “Sapne sirf aapko aur aapke man ko pata hone chahiye kya hain, baaki main zyada bolti nahi hoon. Main apne kaam mein vishwas karti hoon,” she said.

Yami added that she believes good work speaks for itself and that an artist does not need to constantly talk about their achievements. Speaking about staying grounded despite success, she said, “Pair bilkul zameen par hi hain aur zameen se jitney jude rahenge utna acha rahega.” The actress also shared the biggest lesson she has learnt from her seniors: that while success eventually comes, humility is something that remains in an individual’s hands.

Yami Gautam won the Best Actress (Female) National Award at the 72nd National Film Awards for her performance as NIA officer Zooni Haksar in Article 370. The film also won Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction (Songs), with her husband Aditya Dhar accepting the Best Feature Film honour. Yami called the recognition the “biggest validation” for an artiste, while Aditya was seen getting emotional as she received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.