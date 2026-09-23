Quote Of The Day By Yami Gautam: ‘My Career Is Journey For Me, And Any Journey Is Incomplete Without The Struggle’ |

Yami Gautam recently received the 72nd National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. Over the years, the actress has often spoken about perseverance, self-growth, individuality and finding confidence in one’s own choices. Here are some of her thoughtful quotes on work, life and personal style.

“My career is a journey for me, and any journey is incomplete without the struggle.”

Yami’s words highlight how challenges are an essential part of growth. Rather than viewing struggles as setbacks, she sees them as experiences that shape the journey and make achievements more meaningful.

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“I would rather wait and keep working on myself harder and wait for the right opportunity. It is not quantity but quality I should be remembered for.”

The actress emphasises patience and the importance of constantly improving oneself. Her quote reflects her preference for meaningful opportunities and lasting work over simply chasing quantity.

“Fashion is anything which is you and reflects your personality, and if you are comfortable with what you are wearing, you'll look trendy and fashionable for sure.”

For Yami, fashion is ultimately about authenticity and comfort. She suggests that confidence comes from wearing something that feels true to your personality, rather than blindly following every trend.

“Most of the time, we keep looking outside and feeling sad about what others have. Those are mere excuses.”

Yami’s words encourage people to look inward instead of constantly comparing their lives with others. She suggests that focusing on personal growth and taking responsibility for one’s choices can help move beyond dissatisfaction.