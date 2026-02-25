 'I Will Be Careful': Swara Bhasker Reacts To Being Criticised For Using Food Brand Supporting Israel; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Will Be Careful': Swara Bhasker Reacts To Being Criticised For Using Food Brand Supporting Israel; Watch Video

'I Will Be Careful': Swara Bhasker Reacts To Being Criticised For Using Food Brand Supporting Israel; Watch Video

What drew attention in Swara Bhasker’s case was her vocal stand on Palestine. The actress has consistently expressed support for the Palestinian cause and has often used her social media platforms to raise awareness about the situation in Gaza. Because of her pro-Palestine stance, many questioned her decision to use a Nestle product in the video

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker found herself at the centre of an online debate after sharing a recent video on social media. In the clip, she was seen using a Nestle product while preparing for Iftaar, which led to criticism from several users.

Nestle, a global food and beverage company, is currently on the boycott list circulated by supporters of the Palestinian cause. The brand, which sells dairy products, processed coffee and other food items, has faced backlash over its business ties in Israel. The larger campaign urging people to boycott Israeli goods or companies associated with Israel has gained international momentum in recent months.

Read Also
'Absolute Monsters': Swara Bhasker Reacts To Taliban Legalising Domestic Violence 'As Long As There...
article-image

What drew attention in Swara’s case was her vocal stand on Palestine. The actress has consistently expressed support for the Palestinian cause and has often used her social media platforms to raise awareness about the situation in Gaza. Because of her pro-Palestine stance, many questioned her decision to use a Nestle product in the video.

As the criticism mounted, Swara responded with a clarification video.

FPJ Shorts
From Holi To Ram Navami, Here Are The List Of March 2026 Long Weekends
From Holi To Ram Navami, Here Are The List Of March 2026 Long Weekends
SpiceJet Shares Crash 10% To ₹12.88, Hit 11-Year Low As 8.4% Equity Changes Hands In 17 Block Deals
SpiceJet Shares Crash 10% To ₹12.88, Hit 11-Year Low As 8.4% Equity Changes Hands In 17 Block Deals
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reaches Udaipur For His Animal & Arjun Reddy Actors Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding - Watch Video
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reaches Udaipur For His Animal & Arjun Reddy Actors Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding - Watch Video
Tejas LCA Mk-1 To Miss IAF’s Vayu Shakti Exercise Near Jaisalmer During President Murmu's Visit On Feb 27: Report
Tejas LCA Mk-1 To Miss IAF’s Vayu Shakti Exercise Near Jaisalmer During President Murmu's Visit On Feb 27: Report

Addressing the concerns, she said, "I posted a couple of stories of my Iftaar preparation, which is the only thing I know how to do, which is make food cream, and of course I looked at some of your responses, and I noticed that a lot of you pointed out that Nestle is on the boycott list because of Palestine and their Zionist connections, and that I was using Nestle milkmaid, and to be honest, I didn't remember, and it didn't strike me."

She went on to say, "I am a big advocate of BDS and I try hard to practice it as much as I can, and especially look at the personal products we use. But I do struggle with some of them. I'm still learning. I just wanted to say thank you so much for pointing that out, and I will try and be as careful as I can."

Reacting to her video, a user commented, "So sweet...we will definitely help each other doing so ...Free Palestine."

Another wrote, "You’re amazing, thank you for standing with humanity ❤️"

"Appreciate your gesture 😊 God bless you," commented another person.

Read Also
Swara Bhasker Shares UNSEEN Wedding Video On 3rd Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad: 'May We Always Find...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara was seen with her politician-husband Fahad Ahmad in the reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, where real-life celebrity couples were put through tasks and playful challenges.

Follow us on