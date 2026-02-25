'I Will Be Careful': Swara Bhasker Reacts To Being Criticised For Using Food Brand Supporting Israel; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker found herself at the centre of an online debate after sharing a recent video on social media. In the clip, she was seen using a Nestle product while preparing for Iftaar, which led to criticism from several users.

Nestle, a global food and beverage company, is currently on the boycott list circulated by supporters of the Palestinian cause. The brand, which sells dairy products, processed coffee and other food items, has faced backlash over its business ties in Israel. The larger campaign urging people to boycott Israeli goods or companies associated with Israel has gained international momentum in recent months.

What drew attention in Swara’s case was her vocal stand on Palestine. The actress has consistently expressed support for the Palestinian cause and has often used her social media platforms to raise awareness about the situation in Gaza. Because of her pro-Palestine stance, many questioned her decision to use a Nestle product in the video.

As the criticism mounted, Swara responded with a clarification video.

Addressing the concerns, she said, "I posted a couple of stories of my Iftaar preparation, which is the only thing I know how to do, which is make food cream, and of course I looked at some of your responses, and I noticed that a lot of you pointed out that Nestle is on the boycott list because of Palestine and their Zionist connections, and that I was using Nestle milkmaid, and to be honest, I didn't remember, and it didn't strike me."

She went on to say, "I am a big advocate of BDS and I try hard to practice it as much as I can, and especially look at the personal products we use. But I do struggle with some of them. I'm still learning. I just wanted to say thank you so much for pointing that out, and I will try and be as careful as I can."

Reacting to her video, a user commented, "So sweet...we will definitely help each other doing so ...Free Palestine."

Another wrote, "You’re amazing, thank you for standing with humanity ❤️"

"Appreciate your gesture 😊 God bless you," commented another person.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara was seen with her politician-husband Fahad Ahmad in the reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, where real-life celebrity couples were put through tasks and playful challenges.