'I Wasn't Fully Convinced...': Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Recalls Choreographer Vijay Ganguly's Push Behind Shararat Song

Aditya Dhar Praises Choreographer Vijay Ganguly | Photo Via Instagram

Director Aditya Dhar penned a heartfelt note for choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who choreographed the film's hit song Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza. Dhar revealed that he was initially not fully convinced about including the track in Dhurandhar, but credited Vijay for pushing him to reconsider, adding that it has now become one of his favourite parts of the film.

Aditya Dhar Praises Vijay Ganguly

Sharing photos with Vijay on social media on Saturday, April 18, Dhar said that working with him always begins with instinct, as he doesn't just hear music but feels it and translates that emotion into something visual. He added that what surprised him most about Dhurandhar was how much Vijay thinks like a director, which made his job easier in unexpected ways. Dhar also noted that it could be years of experience or his lineage as the son of veteran filmmaker Anil Ganguly, but there is a storyteller in him that goes far beyond choreography.

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'I Wasn't Full Convinced...'

Aditya wrote, "I still remember our conversations around 'Shararat.' I wasn’t fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film. But Vijay just smiled and said, 'Let’s go for it sir, it’ll be fun.' That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. And what came out of it is honestly one of my favorite parts of the film. That’s who he is, someone who shows up, not just physically but emotionally."

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'Even On Toughest Day, His Childlike Excitement Made Everything Lighter'

Aditya further shared that even on the toughest days, Vijay's infectious smile and childlike enthusiasm made the entire set feel lighter. From Didi to the high-energy madness of Fa9la (Flipperachi) with Akshaye Khanna, he brought heart, attention to detail, and complete dedication to every frame.

Calling Vijay not just a brilliant choreographer but also a true team player, Aditya expressed gratitude for him and said he is rooting for everything that lies ahead for Vijay.