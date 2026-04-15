Aditya Dhar Reveals 400 Stunt Performers Worked On Dhurandhar, Praises Action Team: 'Used Almost Everyone In Mumbai'

Director Aditya Dhar continues to celebrate the massive team that helped bring the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise to life. After earlier acknowledging the film’s editor, composer, casting director, prosthetics artist, sound team and cinematographer, Dhar has now turned his attention to the action department that powered the film’s intense sequences.

In a heartfelt social media post on Wednesday (April 15), the filmmaker shared several behind-the-scenes photos and praised the stunt team that worked tirelessly on Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the first film. Dhar revealed that more than 400 stunt performers were involved in executing the ambitious action set pieces seen in the franchise.

Paying tribute to action coordinators Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut, and Vishal Tyagi, Dhar wrote about the challenges they faced while bringing his bold ideas to the screen.

He wrote, "To my action team on Dhurandhar - Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut and Vishal Tyagi. There’s a thin line between conviction and madness and on this film, I crossed it almost every single day. 😄 I would walk up to Aejaz bhai with ideas that even I knew sounded ridiculous the moment I said them out loud, a man being cooked inside an industrial pressure cooker, someone being dragged through the busy streets behind a bike with a noose around his neck, thirty men hanging upside down from fans and spinning at the push of a button."

"These weren’t just ideas, they were problems I was casually handing over to him. And every single time, the response was the same, no hesitation, no judgement, just, 'Okay, let’s figure it out.' That mindset is what defines all of you," he added.

Dhar explained that the action sequences demanded an extraordinary number of performers and extensive planning. He recalled a moment during the shoot when he realised how many stunt artists had already been used in the film.

He shared, "I still remember a point during the shoot where I told Aejaz bhai, “We’re running out of stuntmen, I’m seeing the same faces again.” And he just looked at me and casually replied, 'There’s no one left, we’ve used almost everyone in Mumbai.' More than 400 stunt performers. Even now, that number sounds unreal. But that’s what it took."

Beyond the sheer scale, the filmmaker also highlighted the precision and teamwork involved in creating the action scenes. He praised Sea Young Oh and his team for designing key sequences, including the film’s climaxes and the intense Jaskirat massacre scene.

Dhar wrote, "What stayed with me even more than the scale was the precision and ownership each of you brought. Mr. Sea Young Oh and his incredible team didn’t just design action, they choreographed the brilliant climaxes of both parts and built the breathlessness of the Jaskirat massacre in a way that you feel it in your chest."

He further acknowledged the work of Yannick Ben and Ramazan Bulut, crediting them with staging some of the film’s most chaotic battle sequences. Special effects expert Vishal Tyagi also received special mention for handling the technical side of the explosive action scenes.

Dhar added that Aejaz Gulab, along with veteran action director Abbas Ali Moghul, played a key role in coordinating the massive action team throughout the production.

The director also shed light on the preparation that went into executing such large-scale action. He said the team built mock sets, rehearsed repeatedly and prioritised safety despite tight schedules and challenging shooting conditions.

He added, "What people won’t see is what went into making all of this possible. Mock sets built on studio floors. Days and days of rehearsals. Then reworking, then rehearsing again. We were under insane timelines, dealing with extreme conditions but the one thing we never compromised on was safety and preparation. That’s the only reason we could pull off what we did."

Meanwhile, the Dhurandhar franchise has also achieved a significant box office milestone. According to Sacnilk, the combined worldwide collection of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed Rs 3,019 crore, taking the franchise past the Rs 3,000 crore mark globally.