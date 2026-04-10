'You Came With Dangerous Thing Called Zidd': Aditya Dhar Reveals Dhurandhar Costume Designer Stitched 10,000 Costumes In 30 Days

Aditya Dhar Praises Dhurandhar Costume Designer | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has been sharing special notes for his crew, who worked tirelessly on the film amid the massive success of both parts, Dhurandhar (released in December 2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (released March 19, 2026). He has now penned a heartfelt note for the film’s costume designer, Smriti Chauhan, on social media, praising how, in one of their very first conversations, they discussed how Jaskirat begins with a hint of colour and, by the end, Hamza is almost swallowed by black. He added that, somehow, along the way, the colour quietly leaves his life without drawing attention to it.

Aditya Dhar Praises Dhurandhar Costumer Designer

He added that, somewhere along the way, the colour quietly leaves his life without drawing attention to it. At that point, it was just a thought, a 'tiny, slightly mad' detailing idea he threw at her, and she simply held on to it, and that’s when he knew.

On Friday, April 10, Dhar shared photos of Smriti with him and Ranveer Singh from the sets of Dhurandhar, writing: "While you kept saying, 'Adi Sir, I don’t know if I’m the right person for this,' I was sitting there thinking, 'This is exactly why you are.' You didn’t come with baggage. You didn’t come with a fixed ‘style’ of what this world should look like. You came with honesty and that dangerous thing called ZIDD."

'Who Creates 250+ Looks For Hamza And Still Loses Sleep?'

Further, Dhar mentioned that Smriti over-delivered in the most ridiculous, unbelievable way, revealing that she stitched 10,000 costumes for the film and nearly 1,000 Pathanis in the first 30 days. Despite this, she still worried about the detailing of a button on a junior artist’s cuff. He added that she created over 250 looks for Hamza, yet lost sleep over whether the ring on his little finger felt emotionally correct. She managed thousands of accessories over a 1.5-year shoot and still showed up every day like it was day one.

Praising her, Dhar said that Smriti was the most helpful and generous human being on set, always there, always giving, and always smiling through the chaos, even when he knew there were days she probably wanted to kill most of them.

'What You Built Wasn't Just Costumes, You Build A World'

Dhar added, "What you built wasn’t just costumes. You built a world. A language. An identity that breathes through every single frame of Dhurandhar. And the most beautiful part? From a space that once felt unfamiliar, you created something so distinct that people are now following your design styles everywhere. That’s not talent alone. That’s courage. That’s ZIDD."

He concluded by saying that he was grateful to have witnessed that journey up close and even more grateful to have had her on Dhurandhar.