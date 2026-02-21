'I Was Lost, You Helped Me': Hrithik Roshan Pens Emotional Note For Mentor MM Baig After He Was Found Dead At Mumbai's Andheri Residence

Actor Hrithik Roshan mourned the loss of filmmaker MM Baig, who was found dead at his residence in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, on Wednesday night. Baig, 76, was known for his contributions to Hindi cinema and as the father of popular child artist Baby Guddu. Paying a heartfelt tribute, Hrithik said he would forever remain grateful to Baig for being the teacher he needed at the very beginning of his acting journey, crediting him for helping him build confidence.

Hrithik Roshan Pens Emotional Note For MM Baig After His Death

Taking to his social media handles on Saturday, February 21, days after Baig’s passing, Hrithik wrote, "My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery ... you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness, at the same time empowering my vulnerability."

'I Was Lost, You Helped Me Find My Way'

He added that Baig helped him find his way when he felt lost at the age of 18 and that he still practices the lessons taught by him to this day. Hrithik further expressed that he will deeply miss Baig and remain grateful for his guidance and support.

"Rest in peace, my teacher - M.M Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family," wrote Hrithik.

Baig’s publicist, Hanif Zaveri, said the filmmaker helped Hrithik early in his acting career. He told PTI, "Baig sahab shared a warm equation with Rakesh Roshan sahab. He helped Hrithik Roshan with diction, voice modulation, and dialogues since he was well-versed with these things. Baig sahab would help Hrithik with mouthing dialogues, this was much before his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, happened."

MM Baig also worked as an assistant director on several films of Hrithik Roshan’s actor-filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, including Kala Bazaar, Kishen Kanhaiya, and other projects.