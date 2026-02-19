 Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At Home, Neighbours Complained To Police About Foul Smell, Reveals Publicist
The news was confirmed by MM Baig's publicist Hanif Zaveri, who stated that the filmmaker had been unwell for some time. According to him, concern grew after the filmmaker did not step out of his house for several days

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
MM Baig (L), his daughter Baby Guddu (R) |

Veteran filmmaker MM Baig, known for his work in Hindi cinema and as the father of popular child artist Baby Guddu, was found dead at his residence. He was in his 70s.

According to a report in PTI, the news was confirmed by his publicist Hanif Zaveri, who stated that Baig had been unwell for some time. According to him, concern grew after the filmmaker did not step out of his house for several days.

“He was unwell for quite some time. Since, he didn’t come out of the house for four-five days, the neighbours complained to the cops about a foul smell coming from his house,” Zaveri said.

M M Baig had been associated with notable projects in the film industry. He was involved with the historical drama Razia Sultan and also directed the film Chhoti Bahu. Over the years, he maintained a quiet presence in the industry while his daughter Baby Guddu became a familiar face in several films during the 1980s.

He was also known for films like Dost Garibon Ka, Souten and Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein.

His family has not issued any official statement on his death yet.

