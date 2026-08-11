'I Was In The Passenger Seat...': AR Rahman's Son AR Ameen Opens Up About His Car Accident In Chennai

AR Rahman's son and singer AR Ameen met with an accident early Monday morning in Chennai. He and his friend were rushed to the hospital, and they sustained minor injuries. Ameen, on his Instagram story, shared a note and opened up about his accident.

He wrote, "Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we got into a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for His grace and protection over all of us (sic)."

Ameen thanked his family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out to him and sent their love and prayers. He also wrote that his grandmother's and his father's prayers protected him.

Ameen wrote, "It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's, and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me. Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support (sic)."

Well, we are sure that fans of Ameen are happy to know that their favourite singer is safe.

AR Ameen's Songs

Ameen started his singing career with the song Maula Wa Sallim from O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), which was composed by his father. Later, he sang in movies like Ok Jaanu, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, 2.0, Dil Bechara, Thug Life, and others.

This year, we got to hear his voice in Chikiri Chikiri (Tamil version) from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi. The music was composed by his father. Apart from his father, Ameen has worked with music composers like Roshan, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and G. V. Prakash Kumar.