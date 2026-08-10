A.R. Rahman’s Son A.R. Ameen Sustains Injuries After Luxury Car Collides With Cab In Chennai | Video | FPJ

Chennai: World-renowned music composer A.R. Rahman’s son A.R. Ameen escaped with minor injuries after the luxury car in which he was travelling collided with a cab near Olympia Tech Park in Chennai in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3.30 a.m. when Ameen and a friend were travelling towards Guindy along Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As their vehicle approached the Olympia Tech Park area, a cab reportedly entered the main road from a side road, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles. The impact left Ameen and his friend with minor injuries.

They were taken to a private hospital, where they underwent medical examination and received treatment. Both were subsequently discharged and returned home. Police said their injuries were not serious.

A passenger travelling in the cab was also injured in the accident. The passenger was taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital for treatment. After receiving medical attention, the injured passenger was also discharged.

There were no reports of any life-threatening injuries among those involved in the accident. The vehicles, however, are understood to have suffered damage in the collision.

Personnel from the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) took up an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident. Police are examining how the cab entered Jawaharlal Nehru Road and whether either vehicle was travelling at excessive speed at the time of the collision.

Investigators are also expected to examine CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the accident spot to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Statements from the drivers and occupants of both vehicles will form part of the investigation. The accident occurred during the early morning hours when traffic along the arterial road was relatively light.

Jawaharlal Nehru Road, popularly known as the Inner Ring Road, is one of Chennai’s major traffic corridors and connects several important neighbourhoods and commercial areas.

Ameen, the son of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, is a singer and performer who has worked on several musical projects. He has also performed alongside his father at concerts and other musical events.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing is continuing its enquiry to determine the exact cause of the collision and ascertain whether any traffic violations contributed to the accident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)