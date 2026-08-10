Mumbai: Standup Comedian Abhijit Ganguly Claims He Escaped 'Roadside Scam' Attempt, Warns Motorists - VIDEO

Standup Comedian Abhijit Ganguly (L), Alleged scammer (R) |

Mumbai: Standup Comedian Abhijit Ganguly warned motorists about an alleged roadside scam attempt in Mumbai, claiming a man falsely accused him of hitting him with his car and demanded money as compensation.

In a video posted on his Instagram on Sunday night, Ganguly said the incident occurred while he was driving from the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme towards the Western Express Highway. A man suddenly approached his car, allegedly claiming that the vehicle had hit him and caused an injury to his hand. The man reportedly showed Ganguly a red mark and insisted that he had been hurt.

According to Ganguly, the man then demanded compensation, claiming that he was a driver and had lost around Rs 8,000 in earnings because of the alleged incident. Initially shaken by the confrontation, Ganguly said he tried to calm him down.

However, Ganguly became suspicious and suggested taking the man to a nearby trauma care hospital for a medical examination. The man reportedly continued complaining of pain and financial losses but allegedly changed his stance after realising that the medical process could take around half an hour.

Man Insisted Of Settling Incident By Demanding Cash

Ganguly claimed the man then insisted that the matter be settled by paying him cash. When Ganguly decided to involve the police, the man's behaviour allegedly changed immediately. He reportedly discouraged Ganguly from calling the authorities and instead asked how much money he was willing to pay.

Ganguly Manages To Take A Picture Of Alleged Scammer

As Ganguly stood firm and began contacting the police, the man allegedly refused to provide his contact details or allow his photograph to be taken before fleeing the spot. He still managed to take a picture of the alleged scammer, as shown in the video.

Looking back at the incident, Ganguly said several details appeared suspicious. He claimed the injury on the man's hand appeared old and that the position in which the man alleged he had been hit did not appear consistent with how a pedestrian would normally be struck by a vehicle. The comedian said the man's alleged panic and escape after police involvement further strengthened his suspicion that the entire episode was staged.

Ganguly has since urged motorists to remain alert when confronted by strangers making sudden injury or accident claims and to involve the police rather than agreeing to immediate cash settlements under pressure.

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