Mumbai Road Rage Case: BMW Driver Beaten, Nose Fractured By Biker During Traffic Jam In Bandra, Hunt On

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Mumbai: A 23-year-old man driving a BMW was allegedly assaulted in a road rage incident in Bandra West on Friday after an unidentified motorcyclist punched him, fracturing his nose. The Bandra police registered an FIR against the unidentified person the same day for voluntarily causing hurt, and a hunt has been launched for him.

Incident Triggered By Traffic Snarl

The complainant, M. Gonsalves, resides behind Mehboob Studio in Bandra West and works in his father’s catering business. On Friday, at around 6 pm, he was returning after dropping his father at their Bandra Reclamation office. When he reached General Arun Kumar Vaidya Road, he encountered traffic that had slowed to a crawl.

Assault After Argument

At that time, a motorcyclist behind him began honking continuously but was unable to move ahead due to traffic. The motorcyclist then dismounted his bike and began kicking the BMW. When the youth confronted him, the motorcyclist allegedly abused him and punched him several times in the face, causing injuries to his nose, head, and left eye.

Victim Sustains Fracture

The complainant stated that the motorcyclist appeared to be around 25 years old, fair, slim, and had a beard, noting the bike’s registration number as MH02FP7701. The youth’s nose started bleeding, following which he went to Holy Hospital in Bandra West for treatment. Doctors later confirmed that his nose was fractured and that he had sustained injuries to his left eye.

FIR Registered, Accused At Large

Based on the complaint filed from the hospital, the Bandra police registered a case against the unidentified individual under Sections 115(2) and 117(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt and grievous hurt.

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