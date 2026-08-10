'I Travel With My Burial Cloth...': Singer Lucky Ali, 67, Gets Emotional At Concert, Says He Is Prepared For Death—VIDEO

Lucky Ali Talks About Death During Concert | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Lucky Ali recently left fans emotional during a concert when he spoke candidly about death and his own preparedness for it. The 67-year-old singer, known for his soulful voice and timeless music, became visibly emotional while interacting with the audience.

Lucky Ali Talks About Death During Concert

Lucky shared a video on his Instagram handle in which, during the concert, he told his fans that while he loved them, he was aware that one day he would have to leave. "I know, I love you all too. But one day, I have to go, na. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared, actually," he said.

Check it out:

'I Travel With My Burial Cloth'

Further, Lucky then revealed that he carries his burial cloth, known as an Ihram, with him whenever he travels. “Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth. Jaha bhi marr jau, wahi gaad do mujhe,” he said.

In the video, one fan expressed the deep affection audiences continue to have for Lucky, saying, "It’s been 30 years now; I just didn’t let go of Lucky."

His iconic song O Sanam gained massive popularity after its release on June 3, 1996, as the breakout lead track from his debut solo album Sunoh. Born to Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali and Mahelaka, aka Madhu Ali, Lucky Ali emerged as a significant figure in the Indian Indipop scene during the 1990s.

Ali, known for hits such as Gori Teri Aankhein Kahen, Teri Yaad Jab Aati Hai, and Bollywood tracks including Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Hairat, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Aahista Aahista and Safarnama, continues to charm listeners with his signature soulful style.