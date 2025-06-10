'I Was Fully F*cked': YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj Opens Up About Battling Depression & COVID-19

Comedian and YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj recently broke her silence on social media, sharing why she had been missing from the digital space over the past few days. In an Instagram story on Tuesday (June 10), Aishwarya revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced a 'depressive' episode during her recovery.

Opening up about the emotional toll the virus and isolation took on her mental health, Aishwarya said, "I didn't plan on it but this is what happened. I got Covid (yuck) and was fulllly f**ked. I quarantined and stayed away from my husbo (which is a very bad thing for my mental faculties). Went through a whole depressive episode (which I'm still in the middle of and if my dad is reading this - yes I'll book an appointment with the doctor)."

She went on to add, "Anyway, there's nothing new to tell. See some 'comeback' video of mine (there are many) and you'll get the gist. But moral of the story is - this is how it's gonna be doston. Thoda ghosting hota rahega. Yahi jeevan hai, yahi dastoor hai."

Aishwarya, originally from Kerala and raised in Mumbai, is known for her sharp-witted vlogs, relatable stand-up clips, and engaging Instagram reels. She began her entertainment journey with stand-up performances at small clubs and open-mic nights

Aishwarya gained recognition after being named one of the top 10 contestants on Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan Season 1 in 2018.

According to media reports, with a background in pharmacy and an MBA, she left her job as a research analyst at Nielsen to pursue comedy full-time.

Her YouTube channel, @aishmrj, boasts over 700,000 subscribers, featuring popular stand-up routines. Beyond comedy, she writes scripts and contributes to shows such as Son of Abish, Behti Naak, and One Mic Stand.

Aishwarya also interviews Bollywood celebrities for Netflix India.