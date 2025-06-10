 'I Was Fully F*cked': YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj Opens Up About Battling Depression & COVID-19
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Was Fully F*cked': YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj Opens Up About Battling Depression & COVID-19

'I Was Fully F*cked': YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj Opens Up About Battling Depression & COVID-19

Comedian and YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj revealed why she had been missing from social media over the past few days. In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Aishwarya revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced a 'depressive' episode during her recovery

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

Comedian and YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj recently broke her silence on social media, sharing why she had been missing from the digital space over the past few days. In an Instagram story on Tuesday (June 10), Aishwarya revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced a 'depressive' episode during her recovery.

Opening up about the emotional toll the virus and isolation took on her mental health, Aishwarya said, "I didn't plan on it but this is what happened. I got Covid (yuck) and was fulllly f**ked. I quarantined and stayed away from my husbo (which is a very bad thing for my mental faculties). Went through a whole depressive episode (which I'm still in the middle of and if my dad is reading this - yes I'll book an appointment with the doctor)."

She went on to add, "Anyway, there's nothing new to tell. See some 'comeback' video of mine (there are many) and you'll get the gist. But moral of the story is - this is how it's gonna be doston. Thoda ghosting hota rahega. Yahi jeevan hai, yahi dastoor hai."

Read Also
'Feeling Fine': Shilpa Shirodkar Recovers From COVID-19 Days After Testing Positive, Steps Out In...
article-image

Aishwarya, originally from Kerala and raised in Mumbai, is known for her sharp-witted vlogs, relatable stand-up clips, and engaging Instagram reels. She began her entertainment journey with stand-up performances at small clubs and open-mic nights

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Aishwarya gained recognition after being named one of the top 10 contestants on Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan Season 1 in 2018.

According to media reports, with a background in pharmacy and an MBA, she left her job as a research analyst at Nielsen to pursue comedy full-time.

Her YouTube channel, @aishmrj, boasts over 700,000 subscribers, featuring popular stand-up routines. Beyond comedy, she writes scripts and contributes to shows such as Son of Abish, Behti Naak, and One Mic Stand.

Aishwarya also interviews Bollywood celebrities for Netflix India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...