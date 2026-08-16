'I Was Bleeding...': Singer Soraya Nieto Attacked With Glass Bottle During Performance In Peru; Suffers Multiple Facial Injuries - VIDEO

Soraya Nieto Attacked With Glass Bottle During Peru Show | Photo Via X

Singer Soraya Nieto was attacked with a glass bottle while performing at a local festival in Peru on August 8. The incident took place in Chumbes, a populated centre located in the Ocros District of Huamanga Province, in Peru's Ayacucho Department. The video of the attack later surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among the singer’s followers.

Singer Soraya Nieto Hit With Glass Bottle On Stage

#Shocking | In #Peru, the folk performer Soraya Nieto canceled her concerts after being attacked with a glass bottle on stage. Authorities report that the perpetrator has been identified and is on the run from justice pic.twitter.com/YhIKshBQhT — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 15, 2026

Reports state that the man who threw the bottle was reportedly upset because Nieto’s show continued longer than expected and threw a glass bottle directly towards the stage, striking the singer in the face and leaving her with multiple injuries.

Soraya Nieto Suffers Multiple Facial Injuries

The attack caused several minor cuts on Nieto’s face, a bruise on her left eyelid, severe swelling around her eyebrow and a deep wound below her lower lip that required stitches. The force of the impact also completely shattered her glasses. Fortunately, the broken lenses did not damage her eyesight.

'I Was Bleeding'

According to a report by El Heraldo de México, "Immediately, several people from the area and friends rushed to help me because I was bleeding. I am deeply grateful for their help and concern."

The singer also expressed disappointment over the lack of assistance from musicians and an artist performing on another stage at the venue. She claimed they continued with their performances without coming to her aid after the attack.

To File Formal Complaint

The report further stated that following the incident, Nieto confirmed that she would undergo a forensic medical examination to determine the extent of her injuries. She also said she plans to file a formal complaint with the relevant authorities over alleged physical assault and facial disfigurement.

Nieto thanked her followers for their messages of support and said she would continue updating them about the legal proceedings