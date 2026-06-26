'I Wake Up Every Day Praying There's No Trigger': Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Living With Myositis Amid Pregnancy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Myositis Battle | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first child with director Raj Nidimoru, sparked pregnancy rumours after her baby bump was noticed during the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram. Amid the speculation, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy at a post-release event for the film in Hyderabad, where she also revealed that she would be taking a break from work for maternity leave.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Myositis Battle Amid Pregnancy

𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗛𝗔 𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗛 𝗣𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗛𝗨



Fans are eagerly waiting for this news to be confirmed. ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/aUxX5j9mnQ — VINI 💞 (@_Attitude_Vini) June 20, 2026

Samantha, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis in 2022, recently shared that the illness has fundamentally altered her relationship with both work and her own body.

'Everyday I Wake Up & Pray There Is No Trigger'

Speaking to ETimes, Samantha said, "Everyday I wake up and pray that there is no trigger and that I have the energy and strength to shoot through the day. There is this tiny fear about not having enough energy to make it through the day. When I was first offered Maa Inti Bangaram, I was petrified. I didn’t know if I would be able to do it or if my body would allow it. When you have certain restrictions and constraints, you make the most of every single day."

Further, the actress, who is enjoying the success of her film, stated that she is in a really great phase of her life and is looking forward to taking a maternity break. She also added that although she will not be seen on screen for a while, she has several films to produce and other businesses to take care of. In that sense, she is not entirely taking a break from work.

#Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she will be taking a brief maternity break from films🤝pic.twitter.com/wjjuJjTceS — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 24, 2026

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, in December 2025.

Reportedly, Samantha met Raj during the shoot of the The Family Man 2, in which she played a powerful role as the main antagonist Raji, a rebel leader.