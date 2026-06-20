'Hugely Humbling, Means The World': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pens Emotional Note After Maa Inti Bangaaram's Strong Start At Box Office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Maa Inti Bangaaram's Positive Opening | Photo Via YouTube

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has penned an emotional note after the strong opening of her latest theatrical release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which began its box office journey on a positive note on its first day. The actress expressed deep gratitude towards audiences for the overwhelming response, calling the experience 'hugely humbling' and saying it 'means the world' to her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Maa Inti Bangaaram's Positive Opening

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), Samantha wrote on June 20, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us." She stated that she was glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led, adding that it was beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly. from the young to the seniors. to cheer the film's release.



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"The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa," she wrote.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 5.35 crore 2,658 screens. Region-wise, the film saw a strong contribution from the Telugu version, which accounted for the majority of the earnings with approximately Rs 5.15 crore. The Tamil version contributed a relatively smaller share, collecting around Rs 20 lakh on opening day, indicating that the film is primarily performing as a Telugu-centric release.

Samantha also produced Maa Inti Bangaaram along with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi.

With Maa Inti Bangaaram continuing its strong run, industry watchers are now keen to see how the film performs in the coming days, especially after its impressive opening day momentum.