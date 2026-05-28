'I Told Him It’s About An Evolved India': Ram Charan Recalls His Conversation With Prime Minister Narendra Modi About Peddi

Ram Charan / Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Instagram

Ram Charan will next be seen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The cast and crew are busy with the promotions of the film, and after events in Mumbai and Bangalore, a promotional event was recently held in Delhi as well. During the event, Ram recollected the conversation he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Peddi.

While talking about the film, Ram said, “The films we are making in the South today are deeply rooted in our culture and soil. They are not city-based, but set in villages and towns. Our archery team in India has many tribal players because they naturally possess that talent. It’s beautiful when such talent from villages gets recognised.”



Talking about his conversation with PM Modi, he said, “The last time I met our Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji in Delhi, he asked me what Peddi was about. I told him it’s about an evolved India and empowering our villages. Modi ji then shared a story from West Bengal, where decades ago a footballer from a small village represented India, and today over 85 people from that same village play football."

Ram Charan's Meeting With PM Modi

Ram met PM Modi last year in October. While sharing the pictures from the meeting, the actor had posted, "Honoured to meet our prime minister shri @narendramodi jee on the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu."

He further wrote, "PM JI’s guidance & passion for sports will help us preserve & promote the legacy of archery worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes — we hope many more will join this incredible sport for better metal and physical health (sic)."

Peddi Release Date

Peddi is slated to release on June 4, 2026. While it is originally a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. In the movie, Ram plays the role of a crossover athlete.