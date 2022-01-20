'I stopped eating, wanted to look perfect': Nia Sharma reveals how she prepared for her item song 'Phoonk Le'

Popular television actress Nia Sharma is winning the hearts of the audience with her bold style and sizzling moves in her recently-released item song, ‘Phoonk Le’.

Nia, who is currently basking in the success of the music video, opens up about how she managed to pull off the song because she is not a professional dancer.

Talking about the experience of shooting the song and how she prepared for it, Nia shares, “The overall experience of ‘Phoonk Le’ has been great. We shot in Gujarat and it was a back-to-back shoot. It was hectic at the same time but when I wrapped it, I was really happy that we got done with it. Also, I worked very hard for it. I stopped eating. I literally starved myself. The song has a lot of dance moves and I wanted to look absolutely perfect. I didn’t think that this item song would come to me so soon after ‘Do Ghoont’ and hence I wanted to give it my best shot.”

“I am not a professional dancer but I think nothing is impossible in this world if you work hard and give your heart, mind and soul to it. I learned the ‘thumkas’. I was thinking at the start that how will I do it but as I said again, I worked out a lot and stopped eating. I gave it my all,” Nia adds.

Nia reveals that she was nervous and excited before the song was released. “When I saw the first look of the song and my different looks in black and orange, I loved it. I was waiting to see how my audience will react to it and if they will like me doing an item number. I have seen Malaika Arora’s ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and Bipasha Basu’s ‘Beedi Jalaile’ and I’ve been inspired by those songs and hence I was nervous and excited at the same time,” Nia explains.

The ‘Jamai Raja’ actress recently performed the hook step of ‘Phoonk Le’ with Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Sharing her experience, Nia states, “That was like a dream come true because he has never done a hook step on my song and I couldn’t wait for it. He did it next to me when I was trying to teach him the step. It just felt out of the world and I really felt glad that I got a chance to promote my song with him. It actually felt that he is a part of the music video.”

Nia started her acting career with the TV show ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’ in 2010 and over the years she has impressed the audiences with several successful daily soaps. She has also been a part of TV reality shows and web series. However, Nia has lately been doing several music videos. “Music videos have a different look and feel and appeal to them. There’s so much to do beyond acting and now dance has become one of my skill sets which I’m really proud of. I didn’t know that I’ll be able to pull this off, but music videos are very exciting because you have different looks in them and every song is very different and every song has a different treatment to it with different genres and different hook steps. There’s a lot to learn,” the actress says.

Nia has described ‘Phoonk’ Le as an ‘item song’. Addressing the debate about the objectification of women in item songs while promoting one, Nia shares, “Phoonk Le’ definitely does not objectify women. It is a fun number and a fun dance track. When I heard this song, I felt it’s a high upbeat party anthem of 2022 and I think people really needed to up their spirits with what’s going on around right now. I always say and my poster also said ‘smoking is injurious to health’, I am never talking about smoking and I don’t think it is objectifying women at all.”

Nia believes that she has started 2022 with a bang as ‘Phoonk Le’ is being loved by the audience. “There is a lot in store. Indeed, this year started with a bang and I do have a lot of projects, however, I can’t talk about them right now. But 2022 is going to be a massive and very big year for me in terms of my music videos and a lot of other stuff which I’ll hopefully be able to announce very soon. Keep following me and keep loving ‘Phoonk Le’,” Nia signs off.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:30 AM IST