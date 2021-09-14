Photos: Nia Sharma buys a new house in Mumbai, gives a glimpse of griha pravesh ceremony

Popular television actress Nia Sharma on Tuesday gave a glimpse of her new house in Mumbai.

On Instagram, Nia shared a series of photos of the 'griha pravesh' ceremony and also gave a sneak peek into her freshly done-up apartment.

Nia's new house has an all-white interior with floor-to-ceiling windows, a large mirror and modern chandeliers.

"Nia Niwas," the actress wrote along with the photos. Moments after she shared the post, friends and industry colleagues congratulated her. Celebrities including Bharti Singh, Nikitn Dheer, Surbhi Jyoti, Vishal Singh, Shiny Doshi, Priyank Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sayantani Ghosh, and others congratulated her in the comments section.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT' as a special guest.

She also appeared in the musiv video 'Do Ghoonth'. The original track was picturised on veteran star Mumtaz. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the music director was R.D. Burman.

Nia, who was once named as Asia's sexiest woman, told IANS earlier, "An incredible opportunity to be featured in one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era. To perform in this legendary track made immortal by Mumtazji is an honour and I can only hope that I have done some justice to the original with my performance."

"I am thankful for the careful guidance in the choreography by Jayshree and Ganesh Acharya sir, and I hope my fans love this track as much."

Shows like 'Jamai Raja', 'Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha' and 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', and 'Naagin' have brought Nia the desired fame.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 04:14 PM IST