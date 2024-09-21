 ‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
Vaidehi Nair, currently a part of Sony TV’s Srimad Ramayana and Star Plus’ Do Dooni Char, in an exclusive chat with us opened up on how she has been juggling between both her shows.

Actress Vaidehi Nair has been navigating the dual roles of Urmila in ’Ramayan’ and a grey shaded character in ’Do Dooni Pyaar.’ In her own words, Vaidehi shares, "Portraying Urmila allows me to embody tradition and strength, connecting with the essence of this revered character."

Regarding her role in "Do Dooni Pyaar," Vaidehi reflects, "Playing a character with shades of grey challenges me to explore the complexities of human nature, delving into the intricacies of emotions and motivations." When we asked her how is she managing her sleep and studies, To which she says "My car is my new bedroom (laughs) I sleep while I am travelling and I study on sets. But what I have is now to make a name for myself so that I build a secure for myself in the future" who passed her HSC exams with distinction.

While the young actress is working hard to fixate her position as in the industry, She believes everything comes at a cost. On the professional front, she is known for Brahmarakshas 2, Sirf Tum. Along with the two shows, The actress is also studying fashion and aspires to hold a degree in fashion.

