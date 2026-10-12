'I Pray And Wish That He Enters My Body...': Ravi Kishan Talks About Playing Role Of Lord Ram On Stage

Ravi Kishan Talks About Playing Role Of Lord Ram On Stage | Instagram

Before we watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana, we will get to watch actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan as the deity on stage. Kishan is all set to portray the character of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Ki Ramleela, which will take place on October 19 and 20 in New Delhi. The event will be telecast worldwide, and recently, during an event, the Mirzapur actor stated that he is scared to play the role of Lord Ram.

Ravi Kishan on portraying Lord Ram

While talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Pehli baar Shri Ram ke roop dharan karne ka saubhagya mila and I pray and wish that he enters my body and gives me the energy to perform with grace."

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He further revealed that he has played the roles of Parashuram and Kevat, and as a kid, he also portrayed the role of Mata Sita. The actor recalled that in a TV show, he played the role of Lord Krishna as well. But he always wanted to play Lord Ram.

Ravi Kishan admits feeling scared

Kishan shared that he is scared to play the role of Lord Ram. He said, "Andar se dara hua hoon! I believe for an actor that fear and scare is very important when you go on the stage, and this is the role of Shri Ram, so all the more reason to get it right… In the subconscious mind it's always there that any mistake does not happen."

He further stated that on stage, one cannot afford to go wrong or improvise and has to stay within the bound script and character. The actor said that he will try to give his 100 percent.

Kishan stated he needs to get gentleness, modesty, composure and concentration on his face as he is going to play the role of Shri Ram, who is the best among men. He added, "The entire world will watch and on live telecast over 50 crore people will watch it on Doordarshan, OTT and YouTube live streamings."

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Kishan as Lord Ram.