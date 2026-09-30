Ravi Kishan Performs His Viral Dance Move With Irfan Pathan At FICCI Frames 2026 - Watch Video

Ravi Kishan With Irfan Pathan At FICCI Frames 2026 | Photos By Ashwini Sawant

FICCI Frames 2026 is currently happening in Mumbai, and on day one, celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others were a part of the panel discussions that took place at the event. Now, on its day two, Wednesday, the event started on a very energetic note. A panel discussion took place named 'Lighting Up a Billion Screens', and the panellists were actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan and former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

A video of the two has made it to social media in which they are seen doing the viral dance step of Ravi. Earlier this year, during an event, while entering the stage, the Bhojpuri star did a dance move, and it went viral, and he performed the step with Irfan at the FICCI Frames 2026. Watch the video below...

Clearly, Ravi and Irfan dancing together was a collab no one expected!

Ravi Kishan Talks About FICCI Frames 2026 Panel

While talking to the media about the panel discussion, Ravi told the media, "The panel about cricket was amazing. I had a great session with Irfan Pathan ji, and all the panelists. It is surprising that Bhojpuri language gave such huge numbers to cricket. The session was about how regional languages can give huge numbers."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, "The cricket panel session was excellent. I was conducting a session with Irfan Pathan...It was surprising to see how the Bhojpuri language has given such a large number of people to the world of cricket. The session was… pic.twitter.com/iZDA2PKvwV — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2026

Ravi Kishan Movies

This year, we have already watched the actor in movies like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, Maa Behen, Dhamaal 4, Aryabhatt Ka Zero, and Mirzapur: The Film. He also participated in the reality show The Alliance this year.

Reportedly, he will next be seen in Naagzilla, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Also, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ravi has been roped in for a solo-hero Hindi film which will be a high-concept spiritual movie. However, it is not yet officially announced.