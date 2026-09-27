'Have You Joined BSP?' Ravi Kishan, BJP Corporator Clash Over Gorakhpur Waterlogging | VIDEO

A political war of words broke out between Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan and BJP corporator Vishwajeet Tripathi during a phone conversation over severe waterlogging in the Uttar Pradesh city following heavy rainfall.

The exchange, which has since gone viral on social media, began after Tripathi called Ravi Kishan to raise concerns about waterlogging in several parts of Gorakhpur, where rainwater had reportedly entered homes and shops and disrupted normal life.

‘Have You Joined Samajwadi Party?’ Ravi Kishan Asks

During the conversation, Ravi Kishan appeared to question Tripathi's political allegiance, asking him, “Have you joined Samajwadi Party?”

Tripathi responded by questioning the MP in return, asking, “Have you joined BSP?”

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The exchange quickly turned into a political taunt, with Tripathi telling the MP that he was raising the problems being faced by residents and questioning why the conversation had shifted to political affiliations.

“I am talking about the problems of the city, where did the party issue come from in this?” Tripathi is heard saying in the viral clip.

Why Did Ravi Kishan Bring Up SP?

Tripathi had earlier contested and won an election on a Samajwadi Party ticket before joining the BJP. His previous political association appeared to be the context behind Ravi Kishan's remark about the Samajwadi Party.

Tripathi, however, responded by bringing up the BSP in his reply to the MP, turning the discussion into a political exchange.

The video of the conversation has since circulated widely on social media, with the argument drawing attention amid ongoing complaints over waterlogging in Gorakhpur.

Heavy Rain Leaves Parts Of Gorakhpur Waterlogged

The verbal spat came as heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Gorakhpur. The city witnessed several consecutive days of rain, resulting in waterlogging across multiple areas.

Roads were inundated, while water reportedly entered several houses and shops. Residents faced difficulties as accumulated rainwater disrupted movement and daily activities.

Tripathi contacted Ravi Kishan to highlight the situation and raise concerns over the problems being faced by residents.

Ravi Kishan Later Posts About Waterlogging

Following the exchange, Ravi Kishan posted on social media about areas affected by water accumulation in Gorakhpur.

He said several parts of the city had experienced waterlogging following continuous rainfall over around 48 hours.

The viral phone conversation has now put the spotlight on the political friction between the BJP MP and the corporator, even as civic concerns over waterlogging remain the central issue raised by local residents.