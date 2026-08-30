Ravi Kishan’s Fiery 'Gorakhpur Feels Like Spain' Remark Makes CM Yogi Adityanath Burst Into Laughter; Watch Video

ogi Adityanath Breaks Into Laughter As Ravi Kishan Makes Bold Comparison At UP Event | X/@PiyushRai

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could not hold back his laughter as BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan made an animated comparison between Gorakhpur and Spain during a development programme in the city on Saturday.

The light-hearted exchange took place during the inauguration of a new community hall in Basharatpur, where projects worth around ₹170 crore were also launched. A 55-second clip from the event has since drawn attention online, particularly for Yogi Adityanath’s amused reaction to Kishan’s remarks.

‘Humke Lagela Spain’

Addressing the gathering in his trademark energetic style, Ravi Kishan spoke about the transformation of Gorakhpur and enthusiastically compared the city to Spain.

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“Humke lagela Spain,” Kishan said, suggesting that Gorakhpur now feels like Spain to him. He then added, in a Bhojpuri-flavoured quip, that if people could not see the change, “what can we do?” and suggested they must be blind.

The remark immediately drew laughter from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was seen smiling and chuckling alongside Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad and others at the event.

Yogi’s Reaction Steals The Show

While Kishan’s Spain comparison quickly became the talking point, it was Yogi Adityanath’s spontaneous reaction that gave the moment its viral appeal.

The Chief Minister can be seen smiling broadly and laughing as the Gorakhpur MP delivers the line with dramatic gestures and characteristic enthusiasm.

The short clip has since circulated widely on social media, with users turning the exchange into a light-hearted meme moment involving the two BJP leaders.

The camaraderie between Yogi Adityanath and Ravi Kishan has produced several memorable moments in the past. The Chief Minister has previously made light-hearted remarks about Kishan’s busy schedule between Mumbai and Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath and Ravi Kishan share a light-hearted on-stage camaraderie that has become a familiar feature of their joint appearances. The Chief Minister often pulls Kishan’s leg over his Mumbai-Gorakhpur travel, speeches and personal quirks, drawing laughter from the actor-turned-MP and the audience.

Kishan has openly embraced the banter, saying he wants Yogi to tease him and describing the Chief Minister as a leader, saint and guide. He has also said he considers it a matter of pride if his presence brings a smile to Yogi’s face.

Ravi Kishan’s Viral Moments

Ravi Kishan has long been known for his distinctive speaking style, animated delivery and memorable one-liners, making several of his public appearances popular on social media.

India Today has previously described Kishan as an unlikely meme phenomenon, with his dramatic expressions, verbal slips and unfiltered delivery frequently becoming fodder for internet memes.

Among his better-known viral moments are phrases such as “Jaldi the late” and “Home from work”, along with clips of his energetic speeches, yoga videos and philosophical takes on everyday subjects.

His viral appeal has even extended beyond India, with European football clubs including Juventus and Borussia Dortmund previously joining in on the trend by sharing or referencing his popular clips.

Gorakhpur’s Transformation Takes Centre Stage

Behind the humour was a larger message about Gorakhpur’s development. Kishan was speaking at an event showcasing infrastructure projects and the city’s transformation.

The programme in Basharatpur marked the inauguration of a new community hall and development works worth approximately ₹170 crore.

Gorakhpur, which has historically faced challenges including flooding, poor infrastructure and crime, has undergone significant development in recent years. Kishan’s exaggerated Spain comparison was therefore intended as an enthusiastic expression of pride in the city’s changing landscape.