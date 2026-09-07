'I Need Money, Have Expenses': Rahul Roy Says He Earns ₹2-4 Lakh Dancing At Weddings Amid Financial Struggles

Rahul Roy Says He Earns ₹2-4 Lakh Dancing At Weddings | Photo via Instagram

Actor Rahul Roy became a household name in the 1990s with Aashiqui, a film that turned him into an overnight sensation. Over the years, he continued to work in films and television, but his career took a major setback after he suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Now 60, the actor is trying to rebuild his career and financial stability, taking up every opportunity that comes his way, including performing at weddings.

Rahul recently opened up about his financial struggles and revealed that he can earn between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh from dancing at wedding events.

In an interview with TOI, he said, "I have expenses, and I need the money. Getting work after my brain stroke in 2020 was difficult. It’s been five years since then, and I was doing whatever I could to keep things going. Sometimes, I earn Rs 2 lakh or 4 lakh by dancing at weddings. People who troll me don’t know that this is hard work. I have to earn my bread and butter too."

Rebuilding his life after the stroke

Rahul’s health crisis brought his acting career to an unexpected pause. He spent years recovering and has now started taking on work again.

"The last five years have almost been like a break because I was recuperating. There was no work. If that hadn’t happened, I would have done much more. But now, I am getting some work and want to do a lot more. I was happy to be back on the set and face the camera. I am really thankful to the people who are trusting me. In my 37-year journey in films, I believe I have done some good work, and now I am looking forward to doing more."

The actor also spoke about his current financial responsibilities, including a long-running legal case involving his brother and around Rs 30 lakh. He also said he had to start rebuilding financially after transferring his assets to his wife during their divorce.

Rahul rose to fame with Aashiqui, which remains one of the defining films of his career. He went on to feature in films including Junoon and Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Ayee. He also won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007.