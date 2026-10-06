‘I Might Overcompensate Or Even Be Rude’: Shagun Sharma On Whether She Will Enter Bigg Boss 20 As A Wildcard Contestant |

Television actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 fame Shagun Sharma opened up about whether she would consider entering Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant. While she acknowledged that the reality show can bring immense fame and recognition, Shagun admitted that she currently does not feel mentally mature or strong enough to handle its pressures. So, will she eventually consider entering the show as a wildcard?

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Shagun said, “Mentally I am not ready for a show jo 3-4 mahine chalta hai.” She explained that she currently feels she is in a very “vulnerable state” and could easily be affected by confrontations inside the Bigg Boss house. “Agar mujhe 3 log kuch aa ke kuch keh denge to main dukhi ho jaungi. Ya to main overcompensate, overexplain karne lagungi, ho sakta hai main badtameezi pe utar aaun. I think either ways it's something I don't want to do,” she added.

Shagun said she would reconsider Bigg Boss once she feels mentally stronger and more equipped to deal with difficult situations. “Agar somewhere down the line I feel I am mature enough and I am mentally strong enough to tackle situation then why not... it gives you fame overnight,” she said.

However, Shagun made it clear that she will not be entering Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant. At the same time, she has not completely ruled out the possibility of participating in a future season, suggesting that she would keep the doors open if she feels ready for the experience.

Television actress Shagun Sharma, who made her acting debut with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan in 2015, has since featured in several popular shows including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Tu Aashiqui, Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Sasural Genda Phool 2, Harphoul Mohini and Yeh Hai Chahatein. She later ventured into reality television with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which marked her reality-show debut and gave audiences a glimpse of her personality beyond fiction roles.