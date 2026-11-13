'I Know What Happened That Day': Mahesh Manjrekar Says Nana Patekar Suffered A Lot Due To Tanushree Dutta Controversy

Mahesh Manjrekar Says Nana Patekar Suffered A Lot Due To Tanushree Dutta Controversy | Instagram

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar worked with Nana Patekar in the Marathi movie Natsamrat. Recently, in an interview, Manjrekar spoke about the late actor and also revealed that the Welcome actor suffered a lot due to the Tanushree Dutta controversy. The Vaastav director stated that he knew people on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss who told him nothing at all happened that day.

While talking about the controversy, Manjrekar told News18 Marathi, "Some people are like that. Even if everyone supports them and one person doesn't, they will not like it. It is okay. But then they bring up an old matter. I know what happened that day. Everyone on the set was known to me, and I also know who was present there. It was highlighted for no reason."

The filmmaker further said, "Everyone I knew on the sets had told me that nothing had happened. Nothing at all had happened. Nana suffered a lot for no reason. One should ignore such things. But because of social media, everybody has their own opinion, and there is no cure for this."

Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy

In an interview in 2018, while talking about the #MeToo movement, Tanushree had claimed that Patekar had touched her inappropriately during the shooting of a song in the film Horn Ok Pleassss. At that time, Tanushree had left the song, and Rakhi Sawant replaced her. Patekar had denied the allegations.

The actress had filed an FIR in October 2018 against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang, and producer Sami Siddiqui. But in 2019, the Mumbai Police submitted a closure report, stating there was insufficient evidence of the allegations made by Tanushree.

Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar's death

After Patekar died last month, Tanushree shared a video on Instagram and said, "Maine suna hai, I've heard the news. Today is my work day. I'm going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. I'm doing a very big event in Lucknow and I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do lives, post content and now I'm worried that in the evening all the media is going to be interested in evil dead."

She faced backlash due to her statements in the video.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!