Nana Patekar's Son Malhar REACTS To Tanushree Dutta's Controversial Claims About His Death: 'Bhagwan Unka Bhala Kare'

Nana Patekar's Son Malhar Responds To Tanushree Dutta's Remarks | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a heart attack at the age of 75 on October 8 in Goa. Following reports of his death, actress Tanushree Dutta made several controversial remarks, questioning the circumstances surrounding it. Tanushree had previously accused Nana of sexually harassing her during the filming of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. In June 2019, the Mumbai Police filed a closure report in court, stating that they had found insufficient evidence to prosecute Patekar or substantiate the allegations. The legal dispute was effectively closed in 2025.

Nana Patekar's Son Responds To Tanushree Dutta's Remarks

Amid Tanushree's remarks, Nana's son, Malhar Patekar, addressed the matter without directly naming her.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over. Judiciary se clear hua hain, case khatam ho chuka; phir bhi bol rahe. Aise logo ko mein unko kuch nahi boluga; joh sach hai wahi rahega, bhagwan unka bhala kare, this is what I have to say to them."

Tanushree Dutta Says Nana Patekar Staged His Death

Meanwhile, Tanushree had also questioned why no prayer meeting was organised for Nana and why members of the film industry and the media were not given an opportunity to pay their last respects to him.

She further alleged that Nana had staged his death to avoid legal proceedings and suggested that a DNA test could be conducted if he had altered his appearance.

Tanushree Dutta Defends 'Evil Dead' Remark

Following Nana's death, Tanushree also faced criticism over her earlier "evil dead" remark. Defending her reaction, she shared a video explaining that his death did not erase the alleged wrongs of his past.

She described Nana as "a sadistic, sick psychopath" and called his death “nothing short of a miracle," adding that she felt her suffering had finally come to an end.

Nana's last rites were performed with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune after sunset.