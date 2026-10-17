Nana Patekar Or Smit Machchar? Row Erupts Over Naming Of Mumbai's Newly Built Vidyavihar Bridge |

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted over the naming of the newly constructed East-West Vidyavihar bridge next to Vidyavihar station in Mumbai, ahead of its opening to traffic.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) recently put up a banner on the structure demanding that it be named after late actor Nana Patekar, days after BJP MLA Parag Shah sought to name it after Captain Smit Machchhar.

Shah had written to the authorities seeking that the bridge be named after Captain Machchhar, the Indian commercial pilot hailed globally as a hero after thwarting a violent mid-air hijacking of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight.

However, Sena (UBT) activists have put up a banner demanding that the bridge be named 'Padma Shri Nana Patekar Setu'.

Earlier this week, a Sena (UBT) delegation met Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and submitted a letter demanding that the bridge be named after Patekar.

Despite repeated attempts, Tawde could not be reached for comment; however, Ganesh Khankar, the leader of the house in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said the Sena (UBT) is stoking a controversy for credit.

"Nana Patekar was one of the most talented actors in the country. I feel that it would be more fitting to name a large theatre or a theatre complex after him rather than a bridge," Khankar said.

The much delayed 650-metre-long, two-lane Vidyavihar bridge connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg on the eastern side of Vidyavihar railway station with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on the western side in Ghatkopar.

According to the BMC, the bridge includes a 100-metre section over railway tracks, with approach roads measuring 220 metres on the eastern side and 330 metres on the western side.

The project also includes access links to the station's footpaths and the reconstruction of ticket booking offices, the station master's office and staircases, the civic body said.

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