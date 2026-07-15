'Fauji Ka Bachha Huun, Sawal Mere Deshbhakti Pe Uthe': Writer Jai Singh Reveals Complications Of Dating A Pakistani Girl | Video

Jai Singh Talks About His Pakistani Girlfriend | Instagram

A video of storyteller and writer Jai Singh has grabbed everyone's attention on social media, in which he is seen talking about his Pakistani girlfriend. During one of his recent shows, Singh revealed that he was dating a Pakistani girl when he was in Sydney. He said that they were in a relationship for three years, and it has been four years since they broke up.

Singh further said that after the breakup, he came to India, but he never dared to talk about his 'mohabbat'. Whenever he tried to speak about his love story, people questioned his 'deshbhakti'. Singh revealed that he is the son of a soldier and considers Bhagat Singh as his brother.

Jai Singh's First Date With His Pakistani Girlfriend

He recalled that when he was going for his first date with her, he thought that as he was from India and she was from Pakistan, they might not have anything to talk about. But that wasn't the case. Singh said, "Maine usko bataya mere dada 1947 ke batware ke waqt Lahore se India aaye the. Maine usko bataya mere ghar mein aaj bhi ek tijori hai jiske upar 'Made In Rawalpindi' likha hua hai. Usne bataya ke uske dada jo Amritsar mein rehte the, batware ke waqt Lahore chale gaye. Woh aaj bhi Amritsar ko Amberser kehti hai."

Singh further stated that India and Pakistan are like two pieces of one cloth. He added, "Kisine itni nafrat se phaad diya hai ke agar aaj jodne jaoge, toh yeh kabhi jod nahi payenge."

Jai Singh On His Breakup

The writer further stated that he doesn't dare to talk about their breakup. But, he said, "Hum refugees ke bachche hai, we are always too foreign for home, and too home for foreign."

Jai Singh's Caption

He captioned the video as, "It took me a lot of courage to share this. It feels a weight has been dropped off from my chest. I hope this Indo-Pak story of mine (absolutely real) will spread a message of peace and will be the beginning of a new chapter (sic)."