'Divided By Borders, United By Music': Talwiinder Makes Surprise Appearance At Pakistani Singer Hasan Raheem's Toronto Concert, Fans Go Wild

Talwiinder, Hasan Raheem’s ‘Wishes’ moment goes viral | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Talwiinder, who is currently rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani, made a surprise appearance at Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem's show in Toronto, Canada, where the unexpected collaboration quickly became the highlight of the evening, as both artists, meeting for the very first time ever on stage, joined forces to perform their popular track Wishes, turning the venue into an electrifying celebration of cross-border music and youthful energy, with fans erupting in cheers as soon as Talwiinder stepped onto the stage, while Hasan welcomed him warmly.

Talwiinder Joins Hasan Raheem On Stage In Toronto

Several videos capturing the duo's fun, brotherly bond have taken over social media, where Hasan even referred to Talwiinder as his "brother from another mother," and now, on Monday, May 11, Talwiinder further delighted fans by sharing a series of candid photos with Hasan on his social media handle, offering a warm and cheerful glimpse into their off-stage camaraderie. "Wishes came true in Toronto," wrote Talwiinder.

Check it out:

Netizens React

Soon after Talwiinder shared the photos, fans flooded the comments section with excitement and emotional reactions, with one user writing, “Crazy how music connected you both long before life did,” while another echoed the sentiment saying, “Divided by Borders but United by music."

Wildcard entry of #Talwiinder at #HasanRaheem concert and both dancing on Abrar-ul-Haq song.



Now will Indians start boycotting Talwiinder too? pic.twitter.com/MXKLmWOFQR — H.K (@HVoiccee) May 10, 2026

A third added, “Art has no borders,” as several others also chimed in with messages like, “Toronto witnessed history lowkey,” and “this wasn’t on my 2026 vision board but I’m SO glad life had other plans,” reflecting how the unexpected collaboration between Talwiinder and Hasan has resonated strongly with fans across social media, turning the moment into a widely celebrated cultural crossover.

In a moment that truly stood out, Pakistani artist Hasan Raheem and Indian singer Talwinder shared the stage in Toronto, creating an unforgettable experience for fans.



Credit: @amzirl_ @talwiinder @hasan_raheem#MusicUnites #Music #IndiaPakistan #Talwinder #HasanRaheem pic.twitter.com/QFWshvon8P — KhaleejJournal.biz (@khaleejjournal) May 11, 2026

Talwiinder On Dating Disha Patani

Earlier, speaking about his relationship with Disha, Talwiinder said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India that they had only just gotten to know each other before Nupur Sanon's wedding. He added that the sudden attention caught them off guard after they were spotted getting cosy at the event, where Talwiinder also revealed his face without his usual mask or skull paint.

"We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours," added the singer