'Shame On This Joker': Talwiinder Attends Pakistani Singer Hasan Raheem's Concert In Toronto; Netizens Slam Him

Talwiinder Attends Pakistani Singer Hasan Raheem's Concert In Toronto | Instagram

Indian singer Talwiinder has made it to the news for the wrong reason. He recently attended Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem's concert in Toronto. He went on the stage, sang along with Raheem, and also danced with him. Videos of the same have gone viral on social media, and netizens are slamming Talwiinder.

He also took to Instagram to share pictures and videos with Raheem and wrote, "Wishes came true in Toronto 💫 w/ @hasan_raheem (sic)." Check out the post below...

Netizens Slam Talwiinder

Reacting to Talwiinder's videos and pictures with Raheem, a netizen tweeted, "Meet Talvindar attending the concert of Hasan Raheem who had mocked/made fun of our OperationSindoor. why some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis ?? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "SHAME ON THIS JOKER TALWINDER (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Talwinder this is not joke. You need to reaffirm eveything. Mein firse nai boluga (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Meet Talvindar

attending the concert of Hasan Raheem who had mocked/made fun of our OperationSindoor.



why some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis ?? pic.twitter.com/F5HXpHCDZk — Moana (@ladynationalist) May 11, 2026

SHAME ON THIS JOKER TALWINDER pic.twitter.com/P3jCdfHQQz — Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) May 11, 2026

Why is Talwinder hanging out with a Pakistani who literally said this!



These artists have no shame & those who support them are much bigger menace in this society. pic.twitter.com/f6wSJ5RFH2 — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) May 11, 2026

It's a trend now, go to a Pakistanis concert, get ur dying career a life and then say sorry to Indians.

Fu............ Lizard's — Bihar election updates (@fourthpillerIN) May 12, 2026

Till now, Talwiinder has not yet shared any statement or clarification regarding his surprise visit to Raheem's concert.

While many Pakistani celebrities' Instagram account is not available in India, Raheem's account is visible, and he has reshared videos of him and Talwiinder on his Instagram story. Check out the posts below...

Talwiinder Dating Disha Patani

Talwiinder is rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani. The rumoured couple have been spotted together multiple times, and at one of the concerts Disha and Talwiinder were happily seen walking hand-in-hand. However, none of them have openly spoken up about it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, while taling the rumours, Talwiinder had said, "We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours."