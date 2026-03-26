'I Hold Highest Respect For Sikh Community': Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar STRONGLY Reacts To AI Image Of Ranveer Singh Smoking While Wearing A Turban

Dhurandhar 2 AI-Generated Image Controversy | YouTube

Dhurandhar The Revenge has become the talk for many reasons. A lot of AI-generated videos and images of the movie have been doing the rounds on social media, and it looks like one of the images has grabbed the attention of director Aditya Dhar. The filmmaker, on Thursday, took to social media, to share a statement regarding an AI-generated image in which Ranveer Singh is seen smoking while wearing a turban.

Dhar in the statement first thanked the audience for the overwhelming love, and later wrote, "It has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives. One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief."

The statement further read, "Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest. I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to Al-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly (sic)."

Sikh Community Files FIR Against Dhurandhar 2 Makers

Earlier this week, there were reports that the Sikh Community has filed an FIR against the makers of Dhurandhar 2, as in one of the scenes while saying lines from the Dasam Granth, R Madhavan was seen smoking.

However, later the actor shared a video clarifying that, at the start of the scene, he was smoking, but before saying the lines from Dasam Granth, he had put out the cigarette.